Nelson (elbow) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout during Tuesday's exhibition game against the Angels, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The strikeout was the first that Nelson has picked up this spring. The right-hander is going to open the 2023 season on the injured list, but it's encouraging to see him pitch well after struggling for most of the Cactus League. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters they'll evaluate Nelson on a week-to-week basis, so there's no timetable for when he'll be ready to contribute to the Dodgers' bullpen.