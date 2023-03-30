Nelson (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Nelson was able to make some Cactus League appearances this spring, but the Dodgers don't want to rush his return from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready to go around mid-April.
