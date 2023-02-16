Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Nelson (elbow) has no limitations this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Nelson officially re-signed with the Dodgers on Wednesday for one-year, $1.2 million, and Roberts has called him a "full-go" for all camp workouts. The 33-year-old did not pitch at any level in 2022 following Tommy John surgery in August 2021, but that is well behind him now. He has past experience as both a starter and a reliever, and Los Angeles could deploy him as a versatile swingman in 2023 if his health cooperates.