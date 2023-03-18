Nelson is projected to make the Opening Day roster for the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Nelson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Dodgers after missing all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he's struggled to throw strikes in the Cactus League with eight walks against zero strikeouts over four appearances and 2.1 innings. It's not surprising that there's some things to iron out considering how much time Nelson has missed, but the lack of strike-throwing at least puts him on the roster bubble.