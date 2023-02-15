Nelson (elbow) agreed Wednesday with the Dodgers on a one-year, $1.2 million deal, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Nelson's deal includes incentives that could push his contract up to $4 million in total value. After Nelson missed the entire 2022 season while on the mend from August 2021 Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers declined their $1.1 million team option for the right-hander, who will end up getting a slight pay raise for 2023 after all is said and done. He'll have a chance to help the Dodgers' pitching staff at some point in 2023, but it's unclear if Nelson enters spring training with a clean bill of health or still has a few hurdles to clear in the rehab process.