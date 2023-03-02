Nelson allowed two walks and one hit without retiring any batters in a Cactus League contest against Texas on Wednesday.

Nelson missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's no surprise that he was rusty in his first spring outing. The right-hander is attempting to win a spot in the Dodgers' bullpen to enter the campaign after re-signing with the club on a one-year contract in mid-February. Manager Dave Roberts indicated after Nelson's outing Wednesday that he's not concerned about the veteran hurler, suggesting that the rainy weather and poor mound condition may have prevented him from getting comfortable, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.