Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Nelson (elbow) will open the season on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Nelson hasn't suffered any sort of setback, but the Dodgers want to give him more time to work fully into form after he missed the entire 2022 season following Tommy John surgery. It seems like he could be an option for the Los Angeles bullpen before the end of April.
