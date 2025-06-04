Urena signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Urena was DFA'd by Toronto on Saturday after turning in a 3.65 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 12.1 innings with the team. He opted for free agency upon clearing waivers and will now join forces with Los Angeles to help out a Dodgers bullpen that has been decimated by injuries. Will Klein was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, and Chuckie Robinson was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man spot for Urena.