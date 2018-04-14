Dodgers' Justin Turner: Able to catch soft tosses

Turner (wrist) is able to catch soft tosses, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's a small sign of progress for Turner, who has been out since mid-March with a broken left wrist. He's able to catch light throws with his left hand, but he's yet to resume swinging, so his return date is likely still several weeks away.

