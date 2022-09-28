site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Turner isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres.
Turner is getting a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last two games. Max Muncy will take over at the hot corner and bat fifth.
