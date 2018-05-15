Dodgers' Justin Turner: Activated for season debut

Turner (wrist) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and is in the lineup for the Dodgers' game in Miami, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner has yet to play so far this season after breaking his wrist in a spring training game. He'll head immediately to the third spot in the order for a Dodgers team that could certainly use a boost, as their record currently sits at 16-24. Turner hit a very impressive .322/.415/.530 last season, though whether or not the wrist injury will have any lingering effects on his ability to drive the ball remains to be seen.