Dodgers' Justin Turner: Aiming for Tuesday return

Turner (ankle) is expected to start Tuesday in the series opener against Tampa Bay after missing a week with a left ankle sprain, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner, who has not played since September 7 as he has been nursing a mildly sprained ankle, is expected back Tuesday against the Rays. The Dodgers already have the division and the best overall record in the national league locked up and do not have an overwhelmingly difficult schedule to end the season. With that being said, Turner may rest more than he's used to in order to get him to full strength for the playoffs. The Dodgers have plenty of depth all around the infield and should not try and risk their star third baseman's health. Blake Snell (elbow) is in line to start Tuesday as he makes his return from the injured list which could serve as a tough matchup for Turner and company.