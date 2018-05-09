Dodgers' Justin Turner: Aiming to return next week against Miami
Turner (wrist) is targeting a return during next week's series against the Marlins, which begins Tuesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, Turner will take reps at the dish in a simulated game Wednesday. While it's likely that he'll head on a rehab assignment before coming off the disabled list, it appears likely that Turner will be ready to return by mid-May. Until he's in full health, look for Max Muncy and Kyle Farmer to share time at third base.
