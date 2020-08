Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Angels.

Turner has been one of the Dodgers' hottest and most consistent bats this season, and this 2-for-3 performance allowed him to push his hitting streak to nine games. The slugging third baseman is hitting .355 with a 1.041 OPS, two homers and eight RBI during that stretch.