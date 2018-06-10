Dodgers' Justin Turner: Available off bench Sunday
Turner (wrist) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
After missing the past three games with a wrist injury, Dave Roberts stated Saturday that the third baseman would be back in the starting lineup Sunday. The skipper has apparently changed his mind and decided to withhold Turner from the lineup in the series finale. Turner will, however, be available to pinch hit and is expected to start Tuesday against the Rangers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
