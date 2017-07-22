Dodgers' Justin Turner: Available off bench
Turner is under the weather but will be available off the bench Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Logan Forsythe is penciled in at third base with Turner feeling less than 100 percent, but Turner's availability off the bench offers hope that he could return for Sunday's matchup against lefty Sean Newcomb. Turner is batting a ridiculous .443/.523/.841 against left-handed pitching this season.
