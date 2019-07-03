Dodgers' Justin Turner: Available to pinch hit

Manager Dave Roberts said Turner (elbow) is available to pinch hit Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner was not available off the bench Tuesday, but Roberts indicated he hopes the veteran third baseman will be back in the lineup Thursday against the Padres. The 35-year-old is nursing a sore left elbow after being hit by a pitch Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories