Dodgers' Justin Turner: Avoids serious injury

Turner (groin/hamstring) will be considered day-to-day moving forward, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner was held out of Friday's starting lineup against the Angels after tweaking a muscle Wednesday, although he'll be able to hit off the bench if needed. The Dodgers are likely being cautious with their star third baseman, especially since the All-Star break is right around the corner. Turner is set to receive medical treatment for the issue, and he'll likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's tilt.

