Dodgers' Justin Turner: Away from team until Monday

Turner will be away from camp until Monday to watch his wife run in the Los Angeles Marathon, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner is expected to be back with the team by Monday's game against the Padres, though whether or not he winds up playing remains to be seen. The loss of a few days of at-bats shouldn't have a meaningful impact on the veteran's readiness for the upcoming season.

