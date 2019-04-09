Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action

Turner is back in the lineup, hitting second and playing third base for Tuesday's contest against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner received a maintenance day Monday, but he'll slide back into the second spot in the order and man the hot corner on Tuesday. The 34-year-old is hitting .293 with a .375 on-base percentage through 41 at-bats, although he is still looking to find his power stroke; Turner is slugging just .317 and is still looking for his first long ball.

