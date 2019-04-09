Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action
Turner is back in the lineup, hitting second and playing third base for Tuesday's contest against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner received a maintenance day Monday, but he'll slide back into the second spot in the order and man the hot corner on Tuesday. The 34-year-old is hitting .293 with a .375 on-base percentage through 41 at-bats, although he is still looking to find his power stroke; Turner is slugging just .317 and is still looking for his first long ball.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes seat for series opener•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Entering season with hot bat•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Skips workout for routine injection•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Cranks 14th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...