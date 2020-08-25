Turner (hamstring) is starting at third base Tuesday at San Francisco, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
The 35-year-old sat out Sunday's contest with a sore hamstring after being hit by a pitch a day prior, but he's good to go coming out of Monday's scheduled off day. Turner has a .272/.372/.408 slash line with two homers through 28 games this season.
