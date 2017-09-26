Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action Tuesday
Turner (finger) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Turner sat out the last four games after taking a pitch to the thumb last Thursday, but he is ready to get back on the field Tuesday night. He will man third and hit third against Padres starter Dinelson Lamet.
