Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action Tuesday

Turner (finger) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Turner sat out the last four games after taking a pitch to the thumb last Thursday, but he is ready to get back on the field Tuesday night. He will man third and hit third against Padres starter Dinelson Lamet.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast