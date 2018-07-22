Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action

Turner (groin) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Brewers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After making an appearance as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 4-2 loss, Turner indicated he would rejoin the lineup for the series finale. True to his word, he'll be back at the hot corner and join Manny Machado on the left side of the infield for the first time since the latter's acquisition. Turner could be rested once or twice a week with Machado capable of moving over to the hot corner as needed, but the 33-year-old should otherwise settle back into an everyday role if he comes out of Sunday's start without issue.