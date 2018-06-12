Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in lineup Tuesday

Turner (wrist) is starting at third base and hitting third Tuesday against the Rangers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, Turner has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past four games with lingering wrist soreness. The veteran, who is hitting .243/.325/.342 through 20 games this season, will look to get things going at the plate now that he's healthy. He'll face veteran Bartolo Colon in his first game back.