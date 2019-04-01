Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in lineup
Turner is back in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Giants.
Turner received a maintenance day Sunday, but he's back in action, hitting second for the opener of the Dodgers' series against the Giants. The 34-year-old veteran went 3-for-5 with five RBI in his last start, so he'll look to keep the momentum going against San Francisco lefty Drew Pomeranz.
