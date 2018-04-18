Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back to swinging Wednesday

Turner (wrist) has advanced to dry swinging, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Turner continues to progress slowly but surely in his rehab program. He still hasn't hit actual pitches, but it seems like his wrist is reacting fine to the increased activity. The third baseman still seems to be a few weeks away from returning.

