Turner (hamstring) went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Turner's first game back from an injured-list stint was a big success. He plated Mookie Betts with an RBI single in the first inning. Turner got on base with another single in the third and came around to score on a Cody Bellinger single. The 35-year-old Turner served as the designated hitter Tuesday, but he should take some playing time from Edwin Rios at third base going forward. Turner has two homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in 33 games this season.