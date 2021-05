Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in a 4-3 victory over the Giants on Thursday.

Turner homered off Alex Wood in the third inning to plate Mookie Betts and give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. It was only Turner's third home run of May as he's cooled considerably after a hot start but he remains a consistent option with a .266/.358/.468 slash line on the season.