Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts three homers
Turner went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in Tuesday's 9-0 win over Atlanta.
It was basically a two-man show for the Dodgers, as Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed his second career shutout and Turner gave him more than enough run support by going deep in the first, fifth and eighth innings. The third baseman came into the game with only one long ball on the year, but otherwise he's been catching fire at the plate, slashing .415/.455/.756 over his last 10 games.
