Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks home run drought

Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-2 victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

This was Turner's first homer since June 14, and just his second of the month. Turner hit five long balls in May, but April was a very dry homer period too, as he only had one in that month. Turner's power has been increasingly deteriorating since he smashed a career-best 27 homers in 2016. Part of his decline has been the fact he hasn't been completely healthy the last couple years. He's on pace to hit between 15-20 homers this year, and so far, he's missed minimal time in 2019 because of injury. Turner is batting .300 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 38 runs and one steal in 260 at-bats this season.