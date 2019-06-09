Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks out against GIants

Turner went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

The 34-year-old is still nursing a sore hamstring and looked limited on the basepaths -- at least one of the doubles could have been stretched into a triple had Turner been running at 100 percent -- but he still delivered his first extra-base hits since missing three games May 30-June 1 due to the issue. He's now slashing .312/.397/.450 with six homers and 27 RBI through 57 games on the year.