Turner went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates.

The veteran third baseman hadn't had a multi-hit performance since April 24 and had managed only four hits in his prior 11 games combined, but Turner led the charge on a night in which the Dodgers banged out eight doubles in total, tying the club record for the Los Angeles chapter of the franchise's history. Turner's .552 OPS is still well below expectations, but Tuesday's effort could be a sign he's ready to break out.