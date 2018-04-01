Dodgers' Justin Turner: Close to resuming baseball activities

Turner is heading to extended spring training to continue rehabbing his broken wrist and resume baseball activities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Several important tests will follow, but this report seems to indicate Turner is on schedule. The important run producer is expected to resurface with the major-league club sometime in May.

