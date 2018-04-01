Dodgers' Justin Turner: Close to resuming baseball activities
Turner is heading to extended spring training to continue rehabbing his broken wrist and resume baseball activities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Several important tests will follow, but this report seems to indicate Turner is on schedule. The important run producer is expected to resurface with the major-league club sometime in May.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Placed on disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't require wrist surgery•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks wrist, likely out multiple weeks•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits Monday's game•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stellar 2017 carrying over into spring•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: In lineup for Game 1•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...