Dodgers' Justin Turner: Confident in Thursday return
Turner (back) indicated that he will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner missed the final five games of the regular season while nursing a tight back but the injury is unlikely to cost him any time in the playoffs. The 34-year-old tied his career high with 27 homers this season while knocking in 67 runs and slashing .290/.372/.509 in 135 games.
