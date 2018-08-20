Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues hot hitting
Turner went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-1 win over Seattle.
Turner now owns a 13-game hitting streak with eight multi-hit contests during that span, raising his season batting average to .305. The veteran third baseman has nine homers and 30 RBI through 223 at-bats this season after capping off Sunday's big win with a three-run blast in the ninth inning.
