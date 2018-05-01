Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues swinging drills
Turner (wrist) hit off a tee Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner has continued making progress recovering from the broken wrist that he suffered during spring training. The team indicated that if he continues improving as he has been, it's not out of question for him to return by mid-May, although a more definitive timeframe should come into focus when Turner begins a rehab assignment.
