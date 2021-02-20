Turner may see more down time in 2021, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner turned 36 in November and has missed time with injuries each of the past four seasons, so it makes sense for Los Angeles to allot him a considerable number of off days in order to ensure his health for the team's annual postseason run. Manager Dave Roberts mentioned the desire to get Edwin Rios more opportunities at third base, and the apparent lack of a DH in the NL in 2021 means Turner won't be in the lineup most days when Rios plays, especially since Roberts also ruled out the possibility of Turner seeing time at first base.