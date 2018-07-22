Dodgers' Justin Turner: Could require DL stint

Turner (groin) will likely need a trip to the disabled list after re-injuring his groin Sunday against the Brewers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner missed Saturday's game with the same issue, so it appears he still isn't quite over the right groin injury. Manager Dave Roberts stated there's a growing possibility he'll be moved to the disabled list, per Vassegh. Turner will likely be reevaluated prior to Monday's series opener against Philadelphia.