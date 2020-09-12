Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Thursday that the team is targeting early next week for Turner's (hamstring) activation from the injured list, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Thanks to a healthy division lead and a firm grasp on a playoff spot, the Dodgers have had the luxury of allowing Turner to take his time healing a strained left hamstring. The third baseman has been on the injured list since Sept. 1, and though initial reports suggested he was slated for a minimum stay, he has only recently started running at about half effort. Turner could work his way back into form by serving as designated hitter with the expectation that he'll be back at the hot corner by the start of the postseason.