Dodgers' Justin Turner: Could return early next week
Turner (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Rancho Cucamonga Saturday and could return to the Dodgers early next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner will play third base for Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday and Sunday and could rejoin the Dodgers for the upcoming series in Miami, which starts Tuesday. The 33-year-old could require a couple extra rehab appearances given his significant layoff to start the season, but the Dodgers are hoping two games will be enough for the veteran third baseman to get re-acclimated.
