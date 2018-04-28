Dodgers' Justin Turner: Could start rehab assignment next week

Manager Dave Robers said the Dodgers' current goal for Turner (wrist) is to begin a rehab assignment late next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

If Turner is able to take batting practice on the field by early next week, the rehab assignment seems likely to follow. The 33-year-old has been progressing slowly but surely in his recovery from the fractured left wrist, and a return in mid-May still appears on the table.