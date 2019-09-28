Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Could start Saturday

Turner (back) could return to the starting lineup Saturday against San Francisco, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

According to skipper Dave Roberts, Turner's back is improving, and the team is hopeful to get him some at-bats before the regular season comes to a close. His availability for the rest of the weekend should become more clear closer to first pitch.

