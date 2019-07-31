Dodgers' Justin Turner: Cranks 16th homer

Turner went 1-for-3 two-run home run, two runs and a pair of walks in the Dodgers' 9-4 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

The veteran checked in with his 16th long ball of the season with a two-run shot off Chad Bettis in the fourth inning. Turner is turning in another solid season at the dish in 2019, as he's now slashing .288/.373/.480 across 403 plate appearances.