Turner was removed from Thursday's win over the Giants with abdominal tightness but believes it to be a minor injury, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Turner went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run before exiting during the eighth inning Thursday. It's not a great sign the 37-year-old is dealing with an injury in the first game of the second half, but it at least doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Manager Dave Roberts was unsure if Turner would be able to play Friday or if the veteran would need a day or two out of the lineup.