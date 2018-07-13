Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with adductor injury

Turner (groin/hamstring) felt his left adductor tighten up in his lone plate appearance Thursday, and he will be forced to miss Friday's contest against the Angels, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said that Turner tweaked the muscle Wednesday -- which could explain his absence from the starting lineup Thursday -- and the injury flared up again while running out a groundout in a pinch-hit appearance against the Padres. The severity of the injury is unclear at the moment, but it will cost the 33-year-old at least one more game. The Dodgers may play it safe with Turner and hold him out for the remaining three games leading up to the All-Star break.