Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Turner is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mets due to right hamstring tightness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner was spotted grabbing his right hamstring after scoring in Wednesday's matchup, and the Dodgers have since confirmed that their starting third baseman is indeed dealing with a hamstring issue. The good news is that Turner will be available off the bench Thursday evening, so the injury doesn't appear to be overly significant. It remains to be seen if he'll be back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.