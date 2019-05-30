Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Turner is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mets due to right hamstring tightness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner was spotted grabbing his right hamstring after scoring in Wednesday's matchup, and the Dodgers have since confirmed that their starting third baseman is indeed dealing with a hamstring issue. The good news is that Turner will be available off the bench Thursday evening, so the injury doesn't appear to be overly significant. It remains to be seen if he'll be back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.