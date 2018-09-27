Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with sore left thumb
Turner required an X-ray on his left thumb following the Dodgers' 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports. Though X-rays returned negative, manager Dave Roberts said the third baseman is "a little sore."
Turner, who went 1-for-4 at the plate in the loss, hurt the thumb when he fielded a hard-hit ball off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth inning. Considering X-rays revealed no structural damage and Turner was able to shake off the injury and stay in the game, it doesn't look to be a major concern. He seems in little jeopardy of sitting out the Dodgers' three-game series in San Francisco to close out the season, especially with the team in a tight battle for both the NL West title and a wild-card spot.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in two, scores once•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Fights through wrist soreness•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: On base five times in rout•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in three vs. Reds•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets breather•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Posts four hits Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....