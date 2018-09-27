Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with sore left thumb

Turner required an X-ray on his left thumb following the Dodgers' 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports. Though X-rays returned negative, manager Dave Roberts said the third baseman is "a little sore."

Turner, who went 1-for-4 at the plate in the loss, hurt the thumb when he fielded a hard-hit ball off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth inning. Considering X-rays revealed no structural damage and Turner was able to shake off the injury and stay in the game, it doesn't look to be a major concern. He seems in little jeopardy of sitting out the Dodgers' three-game series in San Francisco to close out the season, especially with the team in a tight battle for both the NL West title and a wild-card spot.