Dodgers' Justin Turner: Delivers clutch homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday night against Washington.

Turner propelled the Dodgers into the lead with a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and it was all the offense they would need to emerge victorious. The 34-year-old third baseman has now left the yard in four of his last eight contests, registering seven RBI during that brief stretch.

