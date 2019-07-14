Dodgers' Justin Turner: Delivers three extra-base hits

Turner went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Red Sox.

Turner was 3-for-21 in his last seven contests but busted out in Boston against Chris Sale. The veteran third baseman has battled numerous injuries throughout the season but is still slashing .295/.374/.460 with 11 home runs in 84 games.