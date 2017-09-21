Dodgers' Justin Turner: Diagnosed with thumb contusion

X-rays on Turner's right thumb came back negative, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is a big sigh of relief for Turner and the Dodgers, as the third baseman seems to have avoided a potentially more serious injury after getting hit by a pitch on his right thumb in the first inning Thursday. While he was initially able to stay in the game after being checked on by trainers, the Dodgers removed him in the following inning and sent him for tests to make sure he wasn't dealing with anything more than a bruise. Everything checked out, which is good news, but his status for the Dodgers' weekend series against the Giants remains up in the air. With the Dodgers close to clinching home-field advantage in the playoffs -- despite their recent struggles and the Nationals' surge -- they may not be in a rush if Turner isn't 100 percent. Logan Forsythe would likely see some starts at third base if Turner is forced to miss any time.